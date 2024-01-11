Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 11, 2023

COLUMBUS — This fall, the Ohio FFA Foundation awarded the funds for chapters to purchase over 200 FFA jackets for first-year members. Students from across Ohio either applied or were nominated to be a part of the Blue Jackets program, sponsored by Beck’s Hybrids.

Olivia Bailey, Adalee Hollan and Leah Coffmans of the Black River FFA received their official FFA jacket.

Since 2017, Beck’s Hybrids and the Ohio FFA Foundation have been committed to helping provide over 1,000 FFA jackets for first-year members. Jacket donors included Beck’s Hybrids and 25 Beck’s Hybrids dealers, as well as other individuals and community supporters around the state. All together, the Ohio FFA Foundation received nearly 600 applications and nominations for FFA jackets in 2023.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Through November and December, the Fayetteville FFA partnered with the Hero League in the Fayetteville-Perry Middle School to host a community-wide toy drive for Toys for Tots. Collection boxes were set up in the school district buildings, and over 240 toys were collected to ensure that children were able to have a happy holiday season.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Members of the West Holmes FFA chapter attended the annual Christmas on the Equator event hosted by Northwestern FFA Dec. 19. Members attending were Quentin Vehrs, Alex Pringle, Tyler Zimmerly, Blake Patterson, Ian Barr, John Maloney, Wyatt Schlauch, Derek Miller, Taelor Patterson, Shane Lorentz, Emma Eberhard, Hanna Bruce, Bree Pringle, Ava Eberhard, Laina Croksey, Garrett Fowler, Claire Drzazga, Gabby Yates, Bri Poventud, Madison Ringwalt, Jenna Zimmerly, Maren Drzazga and Sophia Stitzlein.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA rang bells at Walmart to raise money for the Salvation Army this holiday season. The members have lots of fun doing this every year, some dress up in fun outfits and others just enjoy their time together. This year, $2,625.22 was raised for the Salvation Army in 25 shifts with 46 members participating.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA hosted a leadership night Dec. 13 with FFA State Officers Delaney Moore, Chloee Howard and Kaydence Morris. Twenty schools are chosen in the State each year to be a host site for the leadership nights. Twelve total schools with over 200 members attended the leadership night themed “The road to leadership.”

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter is holding its annual fresh sausage fundraiser. Members of the chapter will make and bag the sausage Jan. 27, and it will be delivered the same day. The sausage will be made at Heffelfinger Meats and is available for $22 for a 5-pound bag, either spiced (salt and pepper) or on-spiced. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be used for members of the chapter. Orders are due Jan. 12. Contact Northwestern High School at 419-846-3833 to place an order.