Roundup of 4-H news for July 10, 2025

CANFIELD, Ohio — On June 1, the Growing Traditions 4-H Club met for their monthly meeting at St. Michael’s Church to discuss skillathon, an upcoming committee meeting, pig tagging rules and fair booth and sign hanging committees. New members are always welcome. If interested, please reach out to Sara Greier at saragreier@gmail.com.

•••

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio — The Leatherwood Valley 4H club met June 29 in the Oscar Share Hall at the Guernsey County Fairground, 335 Old National Road, Old Washington, Ohio. T-shirt designs were voted on, and the design and color of shirts were approved. The newsletter was handed out to all members and upcoming activities were discussed. The next meeting will be at 2 p.m. July 27 at Oscar Share Hall.

•••

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — The Country Kids and Kritters 4-H recently put together a display at the Eastwood Mall for the charitable Canstruction event where participants made displays out of canned goods. The event is hosted by the Second Harvest Food Bank of the Mahoning Valley. All cans used in the displays will be donated to the food bank after the event. The theme for the event was “GAMES: Win the Battle Against Hunger.” 4-H project judging takes place the week of July 14. Members choose projects based on their interests and learn more about them by reading and completing a 4-H project book. They then meet with a local expert on the topic to conduct an interview. Members must complete judging to include their projects in the club’s booth at the Canfield Fair. The group is continuing to plan and prep for their booth at the Canfield Fair. Club members will work together to design the booth and then bring it to life.

•••

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H club met July 1. Members worked on the fair booth. The meeting started with pledges, roll call, the secretary’s report and the treasurer’s report. The club watched presentations from Hunter and Logan Casto about feed tags and airport baggage tags. The Columbiana County fair will take place July 27 through Aug. 3, where local youth will exhibit their projects and animals. Livestock animals such as steers and dairy beef feeders will be sold at 6 p.m. on July 31. Hogs, lambs, turkeys, chickens, rabbits and goats will be sold beginning at 9 a.m. on Aug. 2. For more info about 4-H, contact Audrey Dimmerling at 330-870-1165.