Roundup of 4-H news for July 11, 2024

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The Hicks and Hayseeds 4-H club met July 2 at the club advisors’ house.

Before the meeting, club members cooked a meal for the Kendall Home. Members also finished their silent auction donations. The items being donated include a charcuterie board made from wood, dried flowers and resin; a table runner designed and sewn by the members, and two dried flower-decorated wine glasses. The baskets will be available to be viewed and bid on all week during the Columbiana County Fair, which begins July 29.

The meeting began with pledges and roll call, secretary and treasurers report and old and new business. Demonstrations were given by Sidney Casto, Averie Miller, Cole Wilson, Bryce Wood and Matthew Hoopes. Casto showed the club the conductivity of milk by placing a battery in a pan of milk and placing a light bulb in the pan, making the light bulb light up. Miller shared her recipe for chocolate truffles and shared them with the group.

Wilson talked about the importance of hand washing and demonstrated how germs can’t stick to our hands if they are washed. Wood showed how he bleaches deer skulls. Hoopes told the group how to check transmission fluid in a vehicle. The meeting closed with snacks and drinks.

For more info about 4-H, contact Audrey Dimmerling at 330-870-1165.

•••

MASSILLON, Ohio — The Green Valley 4-H Club held a meeting on May 13 at the Beach City American Legion to continue planning for the Stark County Junior Fair and address other club business.

The meeting was called to order, followed by the 4-H Pledge, the Pledge of Allegiance and role call. After reading the April meeting minutes, the club went over old business and discussed its summer outing, community service project and club speaker.

On May 21, the club planted flowers and placed flags in each veterans standard at the Beach City Memorial Center. When the club was done it was presented with a check by the Mayor of Beach City.

During the next meeting on June 10, the Green Valley 4-H Club continued planning for the Stark County Junior Fair at the Beach City American Legion, and the Stark County Sheriff, George Myer, visited to talk about online safety. Additionally, Myer and a few officers showed the club some of their drones and explained how they are used in police operations.