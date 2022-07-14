Roundup of 4-H news for July 14, 2022

FREEPORT, Ohio — The Londonderry Lads and Lassies 4-H Club met July 5, at Antrim Firehouse. The club was the top seller of the pepperoni roll county fundraiser, selling 871 pepperoni rolls. Club member Emily Harris was the winner of the 100 years of Guernsey County 4-H T-shirt contest.

Club members were reminded about still project judging, livestock skillathon, swine ear tag pickup and to complete livestock entry forms for the fair. Lexi Fehr gave a health report on daily exercise.

The next meeting will be at the Antrim Firehouse July 20, at 7:30 p.m.