Roundup of 4-H news for July 19, 2018

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio — Ivan Huber presented a short program about beekeeping at the July meeting of the Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club.

Huber showed his protective coveralls, gloves and face mask and how they keep the beekeeper safe from bee stings.

Health and Safety Leader Autumn Reed explained how washing your hands with antibacterial soap after handling animals can prevent you from picking up parasites and diseases from your pets.

Thomas Collier, Tiffany Voland and Olivia Reph will represent Mahoning County at the Ohio State Fair next month. Adviser Robin Reph announced that she will meet with the livestock and small animal members at the Canfield fairgrounds Aug. 25 at noon,. to decorate stalls, pens and cages.

Members who were in the Canfield Fourth of July Parade promoting 4-H were recognized. 4-H Queen Tiffany Voland has been visiting Ohio county fairs. She recently attended Putnam, Trumbull and Harrison County fairs.

The next meeting will be Aug. 9, at 7 p.m. at the Ellsworth Fire Hall. This meeting is for all family members. 4-H members will be sharing about their favorite project.

• • •

BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga Prime Time 4-H club met June 19.

Members split into species meetings and practiced for the upcoming skillathon. Members recently did the car wash, sponsored by the Hoar Construction Co.

Members ordered shirts for fair. This year’s fair theme will be “Working together to make the best better with junior fair.” Members have been writing their buyers’ letters.