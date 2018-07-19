House farm bill conference committee members named

From Ohio, Reps. Chabot, Gibbs and Fudge to sit on farm bill conference committee

WASHINGTON — House members have been named to the House-Senate conference committee on the 2018 farm bill.

Republicans, announced by House Speaker Paul Ryan July 18, include:

From the House Agriculture Committee: Chairman Mike Conaway, Texas; Reps. Glenn Thompson, Pennsylvania; Bob Goodlatte, Virginia; Frank Lucas, Oklahoma; Mike Rogers, Alabama; Austin Scott, Georgia; Rick Crawford, Arkansas; Vicky Hartzler, Missouri; Rodney Davis, Illinois; Ted Yoho, Florida; David Rouzer, North Carolina; Roger Marshall, Kansas; Jodey Arrington, Texas;

Other House Republicans tapped include: Reps. Virginia Foxx, North Carolina; Rick Allen, Georgia; John Shimkus, Illinois; Kevin Cramer, North Dakota; Jeb Hensarling, Texas; Sean Duffy, Wisconsin; Ed Royce, California; Steve Chabot, Ohio; Mark Walker, North Carolina; James Comer, Kentucky; Rob Bishop, Utah; Bruce Westerman, Arkansas; Ralph Abraham, Louisiana; Neal Dunn, Florida; Jeff Denham, California; and Bob Gibbs, Ohio.

House Democrats

Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi named the following Democratic members to serve on the conference committee:

From the House Committee on Agriculture: Ranking Member Collin Peterson, Minnesota; Reps. David Scott, Georgia; Jim Costa, California; Tim Walz, Minnesota; Marcia Fudge, Ohio; Jim McGovern, Massachusetts; Filemon Vela, Texas; Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico; Ann Kuster, New Hampshire; Tom O’Halleran, Arizona;

Other Democrats named to the conference committee: Alma Adams, North Carolina; Paul Tonko, New York; Maxine Waters, California; Eliot Engel, New York; Raul Grijalva, Arizona; Stacey Plaskett, the Virgin Islands; Eddie Bernice Johnson, Texas; Cheri Bustos of Illinois.

U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kan., and Ranking Member Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., issued a joint statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted to proceed to a farm bill conference, saying, “In order to be successful in passing a final bill, the conference committee must put politics aside and focus on the needs of our farmers, families, and rural communities….

“Rural America is counting on us to get this right.”