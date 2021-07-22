Roundup of 4-H news for July 22, 2021

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club had a meeting June 27, at the Community Bible Church-Loving People, in Strasburg. Club members discussed having a work night for project books, educational displays, guidelines and other things to prepare for interview judging.

Cloverbuds in the club are preparing for camp in August, and the club is prepping for its online auction fundraiser Aug. 5-8. All donations must be collected by July 25, and the club will advertise once a month on Facebook for those making a donation.

The club also had the first half of its demonstration night at the meeting.

Claire Haswell covered goat nutrition and the digestive system. Grace Haswell discussed goat housing and fencing. Haley Wisselgren covered supplies needed to care for and show market hogs. Jacob Wisselgren covered breeds and characteristics of market hogs. Peyton Vickers talked about dairy as a favorite food group.