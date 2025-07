AUBURN, Ohio — Granny’s Kids 4-H Club had a meeting July 20. The group voted to donate money to “Family-A-Fair.” This money will help foster children and their families visit the fair and have a fun day. Trenton, Celine, Ian, Nora and Annie gave reports on chicken health, cat health, turkey health, daily care and the health of goats. The group also decided that a “no sew” blanket will be put together at the next meeting on July 27 and will be donated.