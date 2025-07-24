Roundup of FFA news for July 24, 2025

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Twelve members of West Holmes FFA attended the Ohio Leadership Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum in Carroll County. Members attending included Courtney Crider, Claire Drzazga, Emma Eberhard, Cassidy Holasek, Natty Lint, Shane Lorentz, Makenzie Mast, Emma McDonnell, Bri Poventud, Madison Ringwalt, Mia Spencer and Wyatt Troyer. Students were divided into “planets” and would eat and participate in games and activities with their “planet.” Throughout the week, students attended six sessions of the “I Am” conference, which taught members how to be their best selves. In the students’ free time, they were able to do shooting sports, play cards, go motor boating, swim, canoe, kayak and paddle board. They also got to meet the entire 2025-26 state officer team and listened to guest speakers from the U.S. Army.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Eleven West Holmes FFA members volunteered to help with bouncy houses at Thunder Over Holmes County in Millersburg June 28. There were food vendors, bouncy houses, kids activities and fireworks after dark. Members who volunteered included Makenzie Mast, Wyatt Troyer, Logan Van Dalen, Grady Hawkins, Ben Forrer, Courtney Crider, Mia Spencer, Madison Ringwalt, Natty Lint, Shane Lorentz and Dylan Sours.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The 2025-26 West Holmes FFA officer team met July 1 at the high school to kick off its annual officer retreat. The team was responsible for preparing meals during the trip on a $180 budget. The officers headed to Mohican State Park for pictures. Then they went to their cabin in Butler and discussed people who were leaders in their lives and played a game that taught them how hard it is to balance all the things in their lives and ways to make it easier. After dinner, the team sat around the campfire and talked about good things and bad things from the past year, goals they have for themselves and the chapter, things they need to change and things they need to add or take away, as well as answering some questions. The next morning, the team discussed some calendar events, activities for the National Chapter Award and gave a summary of the chapter’s best activities. Once the officers returned to the high school, they wrapped up the officer retreat by deciding on shirt designs, cleaning up the ag room and scheduling events for the upcoming year.