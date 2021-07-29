Roundup of 4-H news for July 29, 2021

BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga Beef and Swine 4-H Club’s June meeting included a club picnic, and reports from club members. Club members also helped clean up for the Burton Antique Show.

The July meeting focused on learning about swine showmanship. The club discussed barn fires as a safety topic and completed skillathon. Next, members will need to finish their buyers’ letters. Chicken projects recently started. The club had 18 members and seven advisers present at the meeting.