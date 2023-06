CHARDON, Ohio — Granny’s Kids 4-H club has been hard at work this 4-H season. There are several new members in the club working on projects. The club made creative yard signs to let people know why they love 4-H.

At the May meeting, the children and parents made no-sew blankets to be given to veterans. They had a successful fundraiser parking cars at The Maple Festival and they will be selling candy bars soon.