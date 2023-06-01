Flower shopping signals return of summer

Dramatic sunsets, fading from blue to purple and then apricot to salmon pink, with a glowing red orb slipping behind the horizon mark the beginning of my season of front porch sitting. This tradition was embraced by grandparents as they enjoyed the last decade together.

I think of them as I enjoy the view through the maple trees that surround the porch. When the temperature increases later in the summer, the shade will keep our porch very cool.

As for now, I enjoy the privacy the leaves create, a sanctuary of kelly green with tiny slivers of sunbeams filtering onto the porch. I’ve done my part and wiped the pollen and dust off all the furniture and brought out the old quilt and pillows for the swing.

With a good book and a cup of tea, I joyfully acknowledge the return of summer, even though the calendar tells me it won’t be here for a few more weeks.

Officially the day with the longest amount of sunlight, summer solstice, marks the start of summer. For me, the smell of the first cut of hay also jolts me into summer vibes faster than a plunge off a diving board.

Greenhouse visit

Another ritual brings me speedily into summer, picking out flowers at the greenhouse. I already have two fuchsia hanging baskets on my porch. Hummingbirds love to hover near the blossoms, drawing nectar out with their long, forked tongues. I decided to add two ferns to accentuate the green color already there on the maple trees.

When it comes to annuals, I have to remind myself to use self-control. Like everything else, the price has gone up. The more flowers I buy, the more work it is to water and maintain them.

These sensible thoughts flee from my mind when I enter the greenhouse. They are replaced with visions of overflowing planters and robust flower beds.

The warm air combined with the sweet scent of flowers mixed with fertilizer makes me swoon when I enter the greenhouse. Maybe it’s the humidity, or maybe it’s me just geeking out on all the gorgeous plants and flowers. I have entered my happy place. It’s expensive and exorbitant, and I’m completely ready to dig in and get my hands dirty.

After walking up and down the aisles, I settled on combining a variety of flowers in my existing planters by the front door. My splurge was buying Gerber daisies to add to my flower beds. I can’t pass up the vibrantly colored petals that look happy all summer long when watered well.

Planter perfection

As for the planters, I have a general plan that I follow every year. The foundation for success is really good soil. It can be pre-mixed potting soil with fertilizer sold by the bag, or a DIY potting mix. I don’t always replace all the dirt, sometimes opting to only replace the top half to third of it.

Someone once told me a saying to keep in mind when filling planters, look for spillers, thrillers, and fillers. My planters by the front door are in full sun for the majority of the day. This allows me to have a lot of variety in plants with brightly colored blooms. I just have to remember to water them!

The first thing I pick out is something tall and spiky to visually add height to the planter. I put it right in the center, allowing room along the edge for the spilling plants that cascade over the edge. I like Verbenas, sweet potato vine plants, and wave petunias for spilling out over the edge.

For the fillers, I have to look at how much space I have left, thinking of future growth. Sometimes I add marigolds or lantana. As I work my way out from the center, I can adjust the plants before filling in with more potting mix. It’s a little bit of work early on, but as the flowers fill in over the summer the planters become even more beautiful.

Simplicity

As much as I love my first visit to the greenhouse of the season, I can’t overlook the simplicity of perennials. Year after year with minimal work, perennial flowers bring my flower beds back to life.

Red hot pokers are a bright beacon for hummingbirds in my front yard. Hydrangea plants start back with full green leaves before producing clusters of flowers. My daisies and black-eyed Susans rebound so well every year I have to split them and give some away. Several hibiscus plants bring a huge burst of brightness.

I love long road trips and I am passionate about traveling the country, but really it is the simple things of summer that I look forward to the most. Creek walking, fishing, campfires, and fireflies are just around the bend.

And at the end of the day, I will be relaxing on my porch and enjoying my family, friends, and a few flowers.