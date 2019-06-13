Roundup of 4-H news for June 13, 2019

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Junior Fair board held its May meeting at the Canfield Fairgrounds. The group met at 5:30 p.m. for individual and group pictures, followed by a dinner provided by the junior fair advisory committee.

A training session was held to prepare new members of the Junior Fair Board for activities taking place during the Canfield Fair this August.

The meeting ended with guest speaker Annie Moore who enlightened the members about teamwork and decision making as well as the psychology behind it.

The next meeting is June 20, at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds.