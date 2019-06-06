Roundup of 4-H news for June 6, 2019

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club held its third meeting at the First Lutheran Church in Strasburg May 5.

The quality assurance seminar and livestock registration was discussed. Members will do their project demonstrations in June.

Mazie Phillips will be a camp counselor; Vidalia Porter, will be food and fashion board representative; and Claire Haswell, Makayla Reiger, Phillips and Porter will be on the junior fair board.

Club T-shirts are ordered. The meeting ended with a game and snacks.

The club participated in Strasburg’s Memorial Day Parade May 27. After the parade, the club members went to the ceremony. Grace Haswell read her winning essay from the club’s Thank You to Veterans Breakfast held in April about patriotism and Member Peyton Vickers sang God Bless the USA.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — Nicholas Rhodes received this year’s scholarship from the Hicks & Hayseeds 4-H Club.

Rhodes is a senior at United Local and will be attending Ohio University in the fall.

The Hicks & Hayseeds also made a donation to Lemonade Day at United Local Elementary to help needy students participate in the entrepreneurial learning experience.

Both the scholarship and the United donation were paid for by the America’s Farmers Grow Communities Grant that the Club received earlier in the year to help their local community.

• • •

ALLIANCE, Ohio — The Mahoning County Goat Herders met May 20 at the Greenfield home in Alliance, Ohio.

Members were reminded that the theme of this year’s safety poster contest is “Weather Safety.” If you are going to participate, the poster needs to be at the Extension office by July 5.

During the project work session, members earned about different goat diseases. Noah Johnson gave a demonstration about plants poisonous to goats, and Trevor Greenfield gave a demonstration about parts of a bow and an arrow.

The next meeting is June 8, 10 a.m., at the Howell home in North Benton, Ohio, where members will review how to show a goat.