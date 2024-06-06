Roundup of 4-H news for June 6, 2024

BURTON, Ohio — Breeder and Feeders 4-H Club member Haylee Taylor won a county-wide competition for her T-shirt design, which will be featured on this year’s Geauga County Junior Fair shirt.

Breeder and Feeders 4-H Club member Marko Gibbs was recognized for his excellent 4-H window display promoting 4-H membership. He was presented with an Ohio 4-H Foundation Lego kit by advisor Karen Techiman.

Club news. Breeder and Feeders 4-H Club members have been selecting their pigs, goats and lambs to exhibit at the Geauga County Fair. This past weekend all the animals were tagged and weighed as the project season officially kicks off.

Some members also breed their livestock and work diligently year-round being producers of fuel, food and fibers. In addition to livestock, members also participate in a variety of other projects ranging from cooking, leadership, community involvement and even knots.

To learn more about how to be a part of the Ohio 4-H program please contact the local Ohio State University Extension Office in Geauga County at 440-834-4656.