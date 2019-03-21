Roundup of 4-H news for March 21, 2019

NORTH LIMA, Ohio — The Pinelakers 4-H Club held an election of officers at the March meeting.

Officers elected: Kaitlyn Susany, president; Patrick Howlett, vice president; Katelyn Ryan, secretary; Todd Miller, treasurer; and Gavin Linden, health and safety.

Members tied knots for three fleece blankets that will be donated to Hospice in memory of longtime adviser Nancy Kemp.

• • •

MOUNT GILEAD, Ohio — The Buckeye Brigade 4-H Club held a meeting March 8. They planned acts of community service this year and discussed rule changes for livestock exhibitors.

Megan Gardner demonstrated how to make slime, and Emily Keckler demonstrated folding a paper swan.

• • •

CANFIELD, Ohio — The Mahoning County Goat Herders held a meeting March 16 at the Hofmann home. Members received new project books and binders.

Members received information on quality assurance make-up dates, and Dairy Palooza. Forms and orders for the fundraiser are to be turned in at the next meeting.

Christopher Greenfield gave a demonstration on goat milk.

The next meeting will be held April 15 at 7 p.m. at the Burcaw home.

• • •

ELLSWORTH, Ohio — During the March meeting, Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club members voted to donate a gift basket to the 4-H Endowment Benefit Dinner and Auction in April.

Following the meeting, the youth made cards for area veterans.

The Rangers 4-H Club will meet again April 11 at 7 p.m. at the Ellsworth Fire Hall. Following the meeting, members will fill eggs with candy for the Berlin and Ellsworth Community Easter Egg Hunt.