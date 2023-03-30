Roundup of 4-H news for March 30, 2023

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — At the Saddle-Lites 4-H Club meeting, March 19, club president Hannah R. handed out last year’s pins and certificates of achievements. The advisers helped with the registration and enrollment forms for club members. Brenna S. did a demonstration on her goat project. She brought in two of her baby goats. The next meeting is on April 2 in Oberlin for bike trail trash pick-up.

• • •

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — During Pennsylvania 4-H Week, March 12-18, the 4-H State Council announced this year’s theme: “Build: Inspire, Influence, Impact.” According to the State Council team, the theme emphasizes the importance of building a personal legacy. 4-H members can consider the impact they want to make in their lives and how 4-H can help them achieve that. State council is encouraging members to use 4-H to develop new skills and explore new projects and activities over the next year. They urge members to seize the opportunity to create their own legacy.