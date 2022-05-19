Roundup of 4-H news for May 19, 2022

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio — To celebrate National Apple Pie Day, Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club’s recreation leader, Ciera Welsh, led a “Hot Apple Pass Game” at a recent meeting. Delaney Crytzer won the event. Keeping with the apple theme, health leader Carissa Byler shared the many health benefits of eating green apples.

Vice president Gia Welsh introduced club advisers Karen and Bob Day, who shared their 34-year history as 4-H advisers and many years as 4-H parents. They also encouraged the members to get involved in county and state 4-H activities and camps.

Sewing Learnshops for the clothing members will begin June 14 and 16 at the Moser home in Berlin Center. Participation in 4-H Junior Camp and the Canfield Fourth of July Parade were discussed. The club will meet again June 9, at 7 p.m., in the Ellsworth Fire Hall.