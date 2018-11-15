Roundup of 4-H news for Nov. 15, 2018

CANFIELD, Ohio — A local 4-H’er, Samantha Colonna-Noble, of the Llucky Llamas, Youngstown Tailwaggers, Pocket Pets, and Capriculturists of Mahoning County, was selected to attend the National 4-H Congress, which is being held from Nov. 23-27 in Atlanta.

Delegates to this national event were selected earlier in the year based on their 4-H and community achievements. Samantha’s photography project earned her a spot in this group.

Only 25 youth in Ohio were selected to attend out of more than 500 interested applicants.

More than 900 youth are expected to attend National 4-H Congress.

• • •

ELLSWORTH, OH — At the Western Reserve Rangers 4-H Club November meeting, Avery Mountian and Micky Salovich were presented 2018 Spirit Awards by President Natalia Kresic.

William Reph and Natalia reported on the Teen Leadership Council. Natalia was selected at the October TLC meeting to be a regional representative. She will also be attending Carving New Ideas Workshop Nov. 16-18 at 4-H Camp Ohio.

Ivan Huber shared about his rock and fossil collection, and that he received a first place award at a recent regional competition.

Club officers Sawyer Jones, Isabel Schors, William Reph and Natalia Kresic presented yearly certificates to the advisers: Robin Reph for six years, Laura Jones for nine years, Bob and Karen Day for 30 years, Kathleen Moser for 49 years and Jan Moser for 51 years.

The club will meet for their 2019 organizational meeting Jan. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Ellsworth Fire Hall. Youth interested in joining the club are welcomed to attend this meeting.

For more information, contact Kathleen Moser at 330-547-7422.

• • •

CANFIELD, Ohio — Callia Barwick, a Mahoning County 4-H youth from Canfield, was invited to attend the USDA’s Listening Session on Opioid Prevention in Washington D.C. Oct. 24.

Callia is a member of the Ohio 4-H Health Heroes whose mission is to promote healthy living in their communities. She was able to explain the stuffed animal project she created in Mahoning County. Callia collected new and slightly used stuffed animals, which were given to area police departments for the officers to give to children whose parents and/or guardians are being arrested.