Roundup of 4-H news for Nov. 17, 2022

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club had their final meeting of the year Oct. 16 at the First Lutheran Church of Strasburg. There was much to discuss.

As the meeting was coming to an end, the final part was speeches for anyone who did community service outside of the club’s service projects, camps, and older youth experiences. Cole and Lexi Himes, Haley and Jacob Wisselgren and Peyton Vickers all talked about many different community service projects that they did for 2022 which included helping with Bible schools, working in food stands at the fair and volunteering at the library.

The older youth experiences speeches were given by Haley Wisselgren, Grace Haswell and Peyton Vickers.

• • •

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — 4-H and FFA youth interested in exhibiting a market beef animal at the 2023 Tuscarawas County Fair will need to attend market beef tag-in Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon in the Main Show Arena at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds. There is no make-up date. No pre-registration is needed. More detailed information can be found at go.osu.edu/tuscanimalsciences.

The Ohio State Fair requires all market beef entered in the 2023 Ohio State Fair to have individual DNA samples taken from each animal that may potentially be entered. These DNA samples must be in the possession of the Ohio State Fair by Jan. 15 (this is not a postmark date). DNA Sample Kits will be available at beef tag-in for those interested in going to the state fair.

Contact Andi Hershey at a.hershey@expo.ohio.gov with any questions pertaining to the DNA sampling process. A Tuscarawas County Extension professional will need to sign the collection envelope (FFA adviser will sign for FFA members) and 4-H members are responsible for mailing sample(s) to the Ohio State Fair.