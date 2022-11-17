Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 17, 2022

COLUMBUS — The Smithville FFA attended the 95th Annual National FFA Convention, Oct. 25-29 and participated in many activities. The group attended two sessions at the convention Oct. 28, ending the evening at the rodeo. Two of the group’s alumni members, Morgan Gerhart and Morgan Johnson, received their National FFA Degrees, Oct. 29.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Thirty-four members of the Hillsdale FFA Chapter attended the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Oct. 25-29. On Oct. 29, two members of the Hillsdale FFA, Colby Helbert and Gavin Madsen received their American Degree.

• • •

OBERLIN, Ohio — The world’s largest single-breed horse show, the All-American Quarter Horse Congress, is an annual month-long show held in Columbus. It is home to the best of the best, with nearly $3.5 million dollars worth of prizes and a multitude of events for all disciplines of quarter horses.

One of which is the Youth and Collegiate Horse Judging Competition, featuring teams from all across the nation. Only one 4-H and one FFA team can represent each state. Breed associations also can send a representative team to compete. Madison Chenoweth, Morgan DiCesare, Ava Fontaine and Kyleigh Klingshirn, members of the Firelands FFA, were the team selected to represent Ohio FFA. The team from Firelands earned 16th in the nation.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter traveled to National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 26-30. Fourteen FFA members attended the convention: Maison Carter, Dakotah Ringwalt, Madison Ringwalt, Alexa Tate, Alex Pringle, Alysa Pringle, Maren Drzazga, Claire Drzazga, Gabby Yates, Jenna Sheldon, Maria Stiener, Pacee Miller, Andi Schuch and Garrett Fowler.

The American Degree session was held at National Convention, Oct. 29; West Holmes FFA alumni Jayme Pennell, Clay Shepler, Rebecca Sprang and Addison Yates were awarded with their American Degrees.

Members Supervised Agricultural Experiences were as follows: Jayme Pennell worked for Loudonville Equity and had a wildlife management project where he converted a crop field into a wildlife habitat area. Rebecca Sprang worked on a dairy farm and also raised her own sheep, hogs and dairy cattle. Addison Yates worked on a dairy farm. Clay Shepler worked for an excavating company and raised pigs for the fair.

• • •

WELLINGTON, Ohio — Wellington FFA members left for the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, Oct. 26. The group’s assignment for the trip was to take pictures with students from 30 different states. On. Oct. 29, the group attended the American Degree ceremony, where Alaine Bremke received her American Degree.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Northwestern FFA had the opportunity to participate in a day filled with activities with Ohio FFA state officers Luke Jennings, Dalton Mullins and Landen Shelpman. Students were able to participate in different activities that involved different skills. Based on the examples, the Northwestern FFA officers were able to learn how they as officers can become better leaders.

• • •

RACINE, Ohio — Three Racine Southern FFA members competed in the District 10 Job Interview Career Development Event hosted at Warren High School Nov. 3. The contestants included Hunter Jarrel, freshmen, placed fourth overall in the junior division; Katie Rowe, junior, placed 14th overall in the senior division; and Cassidy Bailey placed third overall in the senior division.