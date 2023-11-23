Roundup of 4-H news for Nov. 23, 2023

MANSFIELD, Ohio — The Richland County 4-H program held its annual 4-H Honor Program on Nov. 12. Recognition was given to 4-H members, adult volunteers and friends of the county 4-H program. Carson Abbott, retiring 4-H member, served as Master of Ceremonies.

The top 4-H member honors were given to Member-of-the-Year recipients: Kelsey Snyder, Katie Crider and Sofi Johnson and Hayden Kuhn.

The Outstanding Service to 4-H Awards, given to 4-H advisors on the basis of excellence in 4-H volunteer leadership on the club and/or county level, were presented to: Jacob Hoffman, Lisa Crain and Marcie Leedy.

Meritorious Service to 4-H awards, given to special friends (non-member and non-advisor) of the 4-H program were presented to: Jeremy Wolford (Richland Rural Life Center) and Tribune-Courier (Jenna Wolford), both of Mansfield.

Four teenage leaders were recognized with the Outstanding Junior Leader Award for outstanding leadership and service to the county 4-H program. Honorees included: Carson Abbott, Sarah Smith, Deborah Crouch, and Katie Crider (of Shelby). Two of these teen leaders were recognized with the Junior Leader Merit Award as the top teen leaders in the county for exceptional leadership and service. The honorees were: Carson Abbott and Katie Crider.

The Camp Counselor Recreational Leadership Award is presented to a select group of 4-H camp counselors who have demonstrated outstanding recreational leadership during the county 4-H camping programs. Six honorees were recognized for this achievement in 2023: Liam Kuhn, Abby Snyder, Hayden Kuhn, Kelsey Snyder, Sarah Smith and Jack Stover.

The Character Award was presented to Sean Funk of the Ring Raiders 4-H Club.

The Gold Banner Club award was given to the Roaming Rovers 4-H Club. The Silver Banner Club Award was presented to the Ring Raiders 4-H Club. Honorable Mention recognition went to Next Generation, Wild-n-Free and the Richland Round-Up and Bibs & Boots 4-H Clubs.

Adult volunteers were recognized for their years of service to the 4-H program. Special awards were given to advisors with five or more years of service: 5 years: Katy Buzard, Nikki Carpenter, Christy Keith, Heidi Kleman, Jake Kleman, Joni Parks and Laura Stine; 10 years, Joe Arnold, Justin Bays, Heather Fairchild, Marcie Leedy, Laura Messmore, Ben Newmeyer, Krista Dull, Kim Stover and Kristen Wasilewski; and 15 years: Ben Crouch, Amanda Lantz, Marie McKenna and Jim Overocker. Cathy Gardner was honored for her 39 years of service and Diana Kelley for 40 years.