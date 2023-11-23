Living with an attitude of gratitude

What did I do to deserve this? It’s a question most kids ask when they’re being punished or enduring treatment that they don’t approve of. But for me, it’s a question I ask every day. What did I do to deserve such a nice house, a small piece of land and a family that I want to spend time with.

I’ve been to parts of the world where people aren’t so lucky. I’ve seen people living inside huts made of used tires, inside landfills. A place where safe drinking water isn’t available and sewers are just open trenches in the ground where feces and urine accumulate out in the open.

I’ve been to war and I’ve seen things I can’t unsee. I’ve lived through things I’m not proud of. I’m not always the person I want to be, and I aspire to be a better person every day, but I usually fail. Sometimes my anger gets the best of me and sometimes my stupidity does. Each day is a contest to see if I can outwit the predicament that I inevitably got myself into.

I’m lucky to be alive, but not always thrilled about it. The consequences of my actions that have been accumulating for four decades usually mean there are fires to put out and messes that need cleaned. Sometimes it’s hard work, sometimes it’s dirty and sometimes it’s miserable. I rarely enjoy seeing the mess a previous version of myself left me for today’s inheritance. But, it is what it is.

“Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery, but today is a gift. That’s why they call it a present.” Those are the words spoken by Oogway to Po, the panda bear in “Kung Fu Panda.”

I wish I could live my life like I was opening a gift each day. Thankful for the contents, thankful for the thoughtfulness and the gesture of receiving a gift at all. I hope I can display my thankfulness to others and express my sheer gratitude for the life I have.

This is the time of year to gather ‘round the table and indulge in the bounties of the year’s harvest. As we prepare to gather with our friends and family this holiday season, I’m thankful for the farmers who produced the food. I’m thankful for the people who prepared it and eventually sold it to my family to bring to the table.

They say fences make good neighbors, but I disagree. I think good people make good neighbors, and I’m surrounded by the best of the best people. In my house and in my life. I couldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for other people. My homestead’s success has more to do with my neighbor’s selfless help and support than my own careless actions. It’s because of the great people doing wonderful things that I am where I am. Thank you!

What did I do to deserve such a wonderful wife and an incredible life? What did I do to deserve this?