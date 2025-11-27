Roundup of 4-H news for Nov. 27, 2025

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — Tuscarawas County 4-H and FFA youth interested in exhibiting a market beef at the 2026 Tuscarawas County Fair must present their animal at the market beef tag-in on Dec. 13 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Main Show Arena at the Tuscarawas County Fairgrounds, 259 S Tuscarawas Ave., Dover, Ohio. There is no makeup date. Preregistration is not required. For more information, visit go.osu.edu/tuscanimalsciences.

LISBON, Ohio — The Columbiana County 4-H Program will host the Gingerbread House for a Cause event Dec. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 114 E. Washington St. in Lisbon. Enjoy cookies and milk with Santa and vote for your favorite gingerbread house. Families will receive one voting ticket for each non-perishable or canned good donation. All collected items will benefit the First United Methodist Church Community Food Pantry. For more information, contact the OSU Extension Office at 330-870-1165 or visit columbiana.osu.edu.