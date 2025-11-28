Shop small, shop local: Ways to keep your holiday dollars in the community

SALEM, Ohio — Now is that time of the year: the season where our bellies are full and wallets are… drained.

Christmas ads flash across the TV screen every few minutes, begging viewers to buy gifts for loved ones at corporate department stores. But what if we could support our local farmers, producers and artists this year instead?

Not only will your presents be of much better quality than what can be bought at a big box store, but that dollar spent will go back to support your local community.

Bar soap and lotion

Well, this may seem like a boring idea, but I am here to convince you that it is not. Who doesn’t love smelling good? And, there are many scent options you can pick from. Try looking for bar soaps and lotion made out of tallow (rendered beef or mutton fat), lard (rendered pig fat) or goat’s milk soap at farm markets or local businesses.

This will be much healthier for your body than bar soaps or lotion at the store, as they use natural ingredients and, oftentimes, minimal artificial fragrances.

Socks

Again, this may seem like another boring gift idea. As a kid, I would’ve thought so. But nowadays, every Christmas, I look forward to finding warm socks in my stocking, because who doesn’t like having their feet warm 24/7? If you or someone works outside, look into getting high-quality wool or alpaca socks.

Wool and alpaca socks, made by local producers, are much warmer than cotton ones you can buy at the store. Specifically, alpaca socks are warmer than all other fabric socks, as alpaca fiber is a hollow-core fiber. This means that air gets trapped in the inner core of the fiber, in turn trapping body heat.

But wool and alpaca fiber aren’t just limited to socks. Consider getting a sweater, scarf, gloves or a blanket, too.

Art

Is your loved one an art enthusiast? Do they hang paintings around the house or buy jewelry? Are they a knife collector? There are likely many local artists in your area that you aren’t aware of.

Try scouting out local businesses, downtown areas or artisan vendor markets. There are so many different art forms you could choose from, from pottery and water color paintings to leather belts and handmade rings made by a blacksmith.

Not only will this gift be more special than if you bought it from a department store, but it will also go to support someone’s passion.

Cookware

Do you have a cook in the family? Are your pots and pains worn out? Try buying some “functional art” like pots, skillets or spatulas made by a local blacksmith.

Or look into buying some wood cookware, like a cutting board or wooden spoons, or ceramic mugs and plates made by a local potter. Buy any cookware that is stainless steel, cast iron, wood or ceramic.

Your purchase will not only support a local craftsman but it will be much healthier for your body, as most non-stick cookware contains PFAS, a forever chemical that is toxic to humans.

Food

You may already support your local food producers. But do they have any seasonal specials right now? Or are they are some foods you have been meaning to try but haven’t yet?

Consider looking up your local beekeepers and maple syrup producers. Maybe there’s a special flavored honey or seasonal hard cider out now that your loved one would enjoy. Are there any local chocolate makers around or a coffee shop someone in your family loves with a new coffee bean out?

Scout for fun flavors in your local community and support those who support our food system.

Create memories

In my opinion, this is an underrated gift. We put so much value on tangible items, but what if you gave your loved one a fun day instead? Does your loved one like horses? Pick out a new trail to ride and make a day out of it.

Do they like making art? Look to see if there are pottery classes or other art classes around your area that you could do together. Are they into more aggressive activities? Try an axe-throwing class.

Or is your loved one in need of a cozy night in instead? Buy steak from your local beef producer and local wine and make dinner. Need some dessert? Support your local dairy farms and make milkshakes.

The possibilities are endless.