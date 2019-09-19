Roundup of 4-H news for Sept. 19, 2019

BROWNHELM TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Four Leaf Clovers 4-H members had an Ohio State-themed picnic in August where health officer Addison Beal helped members to make first aid kits.

Club members had a great time and lots of success at Lorain County Fair!

Here are some of the highlights: Callie Finnegan and Macy Paller were on the reserve champion saddle horse groom and clean team. Callie Finnegan was on the reserve champion miniature horse groom and clean team too.

Allison Tuggle took fourth in sheep showmanship, third place market lamb and fourth place breeding ewe.

Addison Beal was reserve grand champion in breed cat, third place beginner pack goat class.

Grace Stanley took second in chicken showmanship, reserve champion meat chickens and reserve champion meat rabbits.

Mason Stanley receive an honorable mention in woodworking.

Parker Maurer won his age division for pedal pull tractor.

Sophia Abraham took first place for cupcake decorating and received honorable mention Money Wise project.

Amelia Abraham took first place showmanship and obedience with her dog Muffin, and second place in rally and agility.

T.J. Logan took second place in egg display project and first place in age division for county pedal tractor pull

Julia Finnegan was first place open class under 13 miniature horse showmanship, first place open class leadline horsemanship and third place miniature horse solid mares.

Callie Finnegan took home a number of awards, including reserve champion gilt, reserve champion horse skillathon, reserve champion junior miniature horse showmanship, champion miniature horse pleasure driving, grand champion junior western saddle horse showmanship and grand champion junior English showmanship,

Macy Paller was reserve champion for junior western saddle horse showmanship, third place walk trot trail and honorable mention walk trot pleasure.

Club members Katelyn Konicek and Bridget Rutkowski served as junior fair board members. Adviser Heather Davis served as a supreme showmanship judge for the large animal. An end of the year celebration will be held in October.

• • •

CANFIELD, Ohio — 4-H’ers Unlimited spent its meetings this year picnicking, project sharing and getting ready for the Canfield Fair.

The yearly picnic was at Boardman Park and included hotdogs and hamburgers and covered dishes. Some club members brought dishes they learned how to make through nutrition projects.

Over the summer, club members participated in food and nutrition judging, clothing judging, small project judging, cloverbud judging and safety judging. James Scullen and Kellin Williams received county awards. Ethan Knauf, Katherine Pomponio, Emily Heino, Faith Fisher and Kaleigh Williams qualified for the state fair.

Kaleigh Williams received an Outstanding of the Day for her quilting project and received the Clock Trophy, placing first with her Climbing Up: Cat Level 2 project.

At summer meetings, members presented on their projects in geology, collecting, grilling, STEM, scrapbooking and animal care. Cloverbuds learned about what it would be like to be a community helper.

Finally, many members showed projects at the Canfield Fair. The club also designed a planter for the flower planter competition and won first place in the original category.

To find out more about joining 4-H’ers Unlimited, contact Kent Knauf at 330-272-2075.