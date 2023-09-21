Roundup of 4-H news for Sept. 21, 2023

WELLINGTON, Ohio — The Four Leaf Clovers had a great year at Lorain County Fair. Members showed everything from cooking and sewing to horses and cattle.

This year two members, Jennifer Keets and Callie Finnegan, represented the Four Leaf Clovers in large animal sweepstakes, with Finnegan winning sweepstakes showmanship for the second year in a row.

Club members who won special awards at Lorain County Fair include Addison Beal, Emerson Beal, Jocelyn Bednar, Callie Finnegan, Julia Finnegan, Daniel Hartung, David Hartung, Ellie Keets, Jennifer Keets, T.J. Logan, Finn McMullen, Parker Maurer and Sam Stephens.