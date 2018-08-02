Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 2, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Fayetteville FFA had 17 members attend Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum July 5-9.

Members who attended were Faith Stegbauer, Jason Stephens, Andrew Stephens, Cecilia Murphy, Dalton Novak, Coleman Catron, Brody Purdin, Cheyenne Adkins, Cryztopher Norris, Alison Whitley, Shelby Crone, Kelby Craig, Katelin Steele, William Cornett, Hunter Jester, Austin Attinger, and Madilyn Johnson.

Campers participated in a variety of activities from shooting at the ranges to motor boating and kayaking on the lakefront. State FFA Officers also put on a dance at the beginning and end of the camp.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On July 13, members of the West Holmes FFA traveled to Mohican Adventures for a day of canoeing. Members included Ethan Feikert, Taylor Feikert, Ally Ogi, Lexi Ogi, Abby Rohr, Kylie Ramirez, Chasidy Schmucker, Tierra Slaubaugh, Rebecca Sprang, Maddie Stitzlein, advisor Jaime Chenevey, and chaperone Lisa Feikert.

On July 15, the chapter hosted its annual FFA hog roast. The hog was supplied by Ben Hipp. The roast began at 5 p.m. and was a time for fun and connecting with alumni and current members.

There were more than 40 members, alumni and families present.