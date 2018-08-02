Roundup of gardening news for Aug. 2, 2018

Lawrence County, Pennsylvania

Master gardener training. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County will host a Basic Training Class beginning this fall. The first informational meeting will be held Aug. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Lawrence County Courthouse on the second floor (old library), 430 Court St., New Castle, Pa.

The second informational meeting will be held Aug. 23, from 5-8 p.m., located at the New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St., New Castle.

The Basic Training class will include botany, plant propagation, soil health and fertilizer management, composting, controlling pests safely, entomology, plant diseases, indoor plants and more.

For more information, contact the Penn State Extension Office at 724-654-8370 and visit https://extension.psu.edu/programs/master-gardener/counties/lawrence.

Medina County, Ohio

Succulent plants. Join the OSU Extension Master Gardener Volunteers of Medina County for a new workshop, Succulent School, Sept. 8 from 1-3 p.m. at A.I. Root Candle Co. Community Room, 640 W. Liberty St., Medina.

These carefree plants come in a variety of shapes and sizes bringing interest and texture to the home and garden.

Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Bill Hendricks, president of Klyn Nursery, will present. Take home a succulent door prize or buy hard-to-find and interesting varieties. The event will include light beverage refreshments and door prizes.

Pre-registration is required. Cost is $15 per person. Registration forms can be found online at medina.osu.edu. Deadline is Aug. 31. No walk-in registrations. To learn more, contact the Medina Extension office at 330-725-4911.

