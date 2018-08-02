National sheep sale returns to Wooster Aug. 11

WOOSTER, Ohio — The National Sheep Improvement Program (NSIP) will hold its second annual Eastern NSIP sheep sale at the Wayne County Fairgrounds, Aug. 11, starting at 1 p.m.

Sale

There will be 102 head of Polypay, Dorset, Suffolk, Hampshire, Texel and Katahdin rams and ewes consigned from across the Midwest and East.

Accompanying the sale will be an educational workshop focusing on genetic progress with EBVs, in particular, increasing pounds of lamb marketed per ewe while increasing parasite resistance.

Details

A sale catalog can be found at nsip.org/home/events/eastern-nsip-sale/.

For information, contact Rusty Burgett at info@nsip.org or 515-708-8850.