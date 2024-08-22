Roundup of FFA news for Aug. 22, 2024

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Members of Zane Trace FFA enjoyed success in junior fair activities as well as an opportunity to give back at the 80th Ross Country Fair from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10.

Additionally, visited by thousands of fairgoers throughout the week, the Zane Trace FFA fair booth featured a display of member projects and FFA involvement throughout the year and highlighted the chapter’s gold-rated program of activities.

Awards. Members of Zane Trace FFA were also honored n a variety of competitions. Isaac Detty won Best of Show in the FFA project competition with his collection of canned goods. Kendra Detillion placed third in the Apple Pie Bake Off, and her pie was auctioned off to raise funds for junior fair activities. In the outhouse race, a team of Detty, Brooklynn Fisher-Riffle, Savannah Jenkins, Keira DiBenedetto and Mariska Wax ran their outhouse on wheels to a second-place finish in their heat. In the premier event of the Junior Fair Night in the grandstand, Detty caught a calf in the 41st annual Calf Scramble. Detty will raise the calf for a year and show it as a steer in the 2025 Junior Fair Beef Show.

Giving back. In addition to participating in competitions, Zane Trace FFA volunteered as servers at the Ross County Cattlemen’s Booth. The cattlemen use funds raised during the fair to support beef education projects at the local level. The group sold over 200 sandwiches during their time in the booth.