Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 13, 2018

CALEDONIA, Ohio — On Nov. 16, the River Valley FFA chapter hosted the District Six Leadership Night. Schools, including Tri-Rivers, Elgin, Mount Gilead, Highland and Ridgedale, helped welcome Ohio State FFA Officers Austin Becker and Mallary Caudill.

After the workshop, members went back to the high school for pizza and drinks, dodgeball, line dancing and card games.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — United FFA member Megan Drake was chosen to sing the national anthem at the Ohio Farm Bureau annual convention Dec. 6.

Megan, the daughter of Darlynne and Todd Drake, is the United FFA President and has served as an officer for two years. She has participated in the FFA State Convention Talent Show and placed fourth. Megan also made the top 15 at the FFA National Convention Talent Show as well.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Dec. 4, members of the West Holmes FFA traveled to Wynford to compete in the parliamentary procedure career development event.

Prior to competing, members had to complete a test of their parliamentary knowledge. The senior team of Senior Chasidy Schmucker, who served as president; sophomore Natasha Averbukh, who was secretary; Megan Brannon, Anna Irwin, Laura Irwin, Kylie Ramirez, and Maddie Stitzlein, placed third.

The junior team of Ally Ogi, who served as president; Cora Crilow, as the vice president; Samantha Kendall, who was secretary; Kyle Mowery, as the treasurer; Julia Miller, as the sentinel; Abby Waers, as the student adviser; Emma Stitzlein, who was the reporter; Amy Hughes, as member. They placed third as well.

• • •

CALEDONIA, Ohio — Tri-Rivers Career Center FFA hosted a 2018 Greenhand Initiation Dec. 5 for county chapters. Assisting in the ceremonies was Ohio FFA State Secretary Gretchen Lee.

The public speakers who represented the River Valley chapter were Zach Cunningham, Maci Carter, Kyla Stockdale, Mary Peterman, and Becca Howard. Xander Clark, Cunningham, Carter and Stockdale competed in the Greenhand Quiz where they were four of the five finalists.

The members received their official Greenhand degrees and were awarded their pins to wear on their jackets. The ceremony, led by the county officer team, consisted of members from Elgin, Ridgedale, Tri-Rivers and from River Valley, Avy Pollock and Lilly Wagner.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On Nov. 19, the Black River FFA hosted an Ohio FFA State Leadership Night, with guest presenters Ohio FFA state officers, Bailey Eberhart (reporter) and Holly McClay (vice president).

Participating chapters included: Black River, Buckeye, Mapleton, Southeast, Crestview and Loudonville. Throughout the evening, chapter members had the opportunity to work together with FFA members throughout Medina, Lorain and Ashland counties.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — On Dec. 4, at the district FFA Parliamentary Procedure career development event (CDE), the Hillsdale novice and advanced teams placed first.

Novice team members include: President Brody Schoen, Vice President Brayden Bartter, Secretary Lacey Fickes, Treasurer Katelynn Smeltzer, Reporter Makayla Moody, Sentinel Ethan Goodwin, Student Advisor Madeline Kellogg, Members Vin Johnson, Mackala Krichbaum, and Cassian Filbrun.

The advanced team members are president Blayne Bartter, Secretary Lauren Ohl, and members Josie Rowland, Sarah Yeater,, Megan Schwendeman, Alex Becker, Lilly Bolen, Caleb Murawski.

These teams will advance to the state parliamentary procedure competition Dec. 15 at Thee Ohio State.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Crestview FFA parliamentary procedure team competed Dec. 4, at Wynford High School. The team received fifth place out of six teams at the competition.

Team members included Sierra May, Sierra Schaffer, Elly Motter, Leo Ringler, Savannah Stuart, Destiny LaFever and Emily Fry.