Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 15, 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — Northwestern FFA competed in the Parliamentary Procedure CDE with an advanced team as well as a novice team. Sub-districts took place at Black River High School, Nov. 15. The novice team includes grades 7-9 while the advanced team consisted of grades 10-12.

The students who participated on the novice team were Addy Connelly as treasurer, Kaylee Cherry as vice president, Cheyanne Friend as a member, Kate Johnson as reporter, Emma Connelly as president, Makenna Connelly as secretary, Allie Wellert as student advisor and Lily Boreman as sentinel. The novice team placed first out of three teams for sub-district, and the advanced team placed first out of five teams for sub-district.

The advanced team consisted of Hanna Wilson as president, Kirsten Boreman as a member, Kade Tegtmeier as a member, Mallory Gilbert as secretary, Preston Wilcox as a member, Evan McKay as a member and Kayla Cutter as a member. Northwestern FFA hosted the district competition at Northwestern High School. The novice team placed first out of three teams and the advanced team placed first out of seven teams. Both teams qualified for the state competition.

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA raised over $33,000 at its 13th annual fall benefit. This year’s benefit recipient was Ralph Stanly who was diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer. The benefit featured live and silent auction items as well as a meal that fed over 500 people. Norwayne FFA also held a cornhole tournament and a grill raffle, sold local kettle corn, and Ralph Rocks T-shirts that helped raise $33,684.71 to help Ralph and his family pay for medical expenses.

Norwayne FFA’s Advanced and Novice Parliamentary Procedure Teams competed in the sub-district contest, Nov. 15 at Black River High School and the district contest, Dec. 1, at Northwestern High School. The advanced team placed third in the district contest and the novice team placed second, advancing the novice team to the state contest, Dec. 10 at the Delaware Area Career Center.

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The John Glenn FFA chapter hosted the District 8 Parliamentary Procedure contest, Nov. 29. John Glenn had a novice team compete, which consisted of Zachary Hallowell, Alex Altier, Estelle Matheney, Kiley Bradley, Alexis Morris, Lillian Minier, Madyson Chrisman and Addison Derry. The team placed first and moved on to the state level competition Dec. 10.

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA participated in the district Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event at Northwestern High School, Dec. 1. This year’s senior team was led by chapter president Katie Seger; secretary Ridge Martin; and members Summer Sooy, Eva Kodicovic, Allysa Hamilton and Hailey Lambdin. The senior team earned fifth place.