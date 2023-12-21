Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 21, 2023

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Nineteen Northridge FFA students attended the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana last month. On their trip, they got to experience Jungle Jim’s International Market, Wilhelm Lumber, Indy Scream Park, the rodeo, an escape room and several sessions at the convention. The chapter also got to watch Morgan Thompson receive her American degree.

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — Northridge FFA has planned several Partners in Active Learning Support programs for the younger students at its school. In October it, helped kindergarteners make a pumpkin craft and taught them all about pumpkins to get into the Halloween spirit. In November, it taught first graders about butter and how to make it. Each student received a little plastic dish with cream inside and all they had to do was shake it to their hearts’ content. As they shook the butter, the students sang the butter song two times and the butter was made. Then they enjoyed the butter with some salted crackers.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Nov. 13, the Northwestern FFA chapter attended a state leadership night, “On the Road to Leadership,” hosted by Black River FFA. Three of the Ohio FFA state officers facilitated the group during the leadership session. The attendees played several games to work on overcoming hardships, working as a team and completing individual tasks to benefit the team as a whole.

After the leadership session was complete there was a raffle of FFA prizes and then the Black River FFA provided a meal. The members who attended were Mason Salem, Grady Ellerbrock, Grace Wilson, Mallory Gilbert, Nevaeh Kirk, Kenzie Cutter, Gabriella Riedel, Haley McLaughlin, Madi Smith, Jenna Hjerpe, Jaycee Reed, Melina Conaway, Triston Flinn, Ella Saal, Arianna Oring and Mallory Bloom.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Darling Ingredients sponsored two West Holmes FFA members’ blue jackets and a $750 grant for the chapter through the FFA Blue Jacket Program. The grant was put towards the chapter’s leadership night on Dec. 13 to pay for T-shirts and the meal. The members who received jackets from Darling Ingredients were Jenna Brumme and Steven Grandstaff. The chapter is extremely grateful for the contributions from Darling Ingredients and their investment in the future of its members and chapter. Thank you Darling Ingredients!

•••

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA chapter raised over $74,000 for Jeff Beery and his family at its 14th annual benefit Dec. 2, as a way to support the Beery Family during Jeff’s journey with colorectal cancer.

During the benefit, community members had the opportunity to bid on items from the silent or live auction that were donated by local businesses, enjoy a meal that was served by FFA members, buy popcorn donated by Holcombs or buy a benefit T-shirt. Norwayne FFA is thankful to the community for coming to the benefit and supporting the Berry Family.

•••

ASHLAND, Ohio — On Nov. 30, 11 eighth graders from the Ashland FFA Chapter competed in the State Middle School Career Exploration Career Development Events. Only in its second year, the Middle School Career Exploration CDEs offer eighth graders the opportunity to learn about the diverse career opportunities found in agriculture.

Hannah McNaull and Claire Swaisgood competed in the Career Exploration Prepared Presentation CDE. McNaull gave a presentation about careers in food products and processing while Swaisgood gave a presentation on careers in animal science. Swaisgood placed second in her room and sixth in the state and McNaull placed fourth in her room.

Tanner Fulk, Walker Jarvis, Maddox Mager and Casey Stewart made up the Impact on Agriculture Team. The team wrote a four-page research paper on the impact agriculture has on the economic, social and cultural aspects of the United States and presented their findings to a panel of judges. After the presentation, the judges asked them 5 minutes worth of questions about their research.

The Quiz Bowl team of Brandon Keiser, Oliver Harpster, Brayten Stuart and Bodie Smith placed 12th out of 21 teams in the preliminary round. They answered questions about careers in agriculture and earned 5 points for every correct answer.

Kaleb Knapp competed in the Career Conversations CDE, placing 10th in his room. Knapp was judged on his knowledge of a specific ag career, his ability to answer questions and how he maintained a conversation with the judges.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On Nov. 30, six Black River FFA Middle School students participated in the State Middle School Career Exploration Career Development Events. Team members, Olivia Bailey, Parker Broadsword, Rylee Howard and Colton Roberts participated in the Agricultural Career Quiz Bowl CDE and earned 10th place in the state. Savanna Landrum and Leah Coffman both participated in the Agricultural Career Conversation CDE and earned ninth and 11th place in their respective division.