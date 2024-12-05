Roundup of FFA news for Dec. 5, 2024

HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA members recently competed in the Knox County FFA Junior “B” Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event held at the old Fredericktown High School where they received third place with a silver rating. Team members were Aiden Kapper, Miranda Fawcett, Kylie Griffith, Braxton Lahmon, Weston Bostic and Will Stokes. The Junior “B” or Intermediate contest is held only at the county and district level to give FFA members a chance to compete in parliamentary procedure between the novice event and the advanced category. East Knox finished just two points behind the second-place team, narrowly missing advancing to the district competition. The team had 2 minutes of preparation time and 12 minutes of contest time to present five required abilities using two given motions and debated all abilities that required discussion. They also completed a written test over parliamentary procedure.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Nov. 19, members of the Northwestern FFA chapter prepared a lesson for first-grade students called Ag in the Classroom that focused on harvesting agricultural commodities and Thanksgiving. FFA members led a discussion about what is harvested this time of year and the tools needed for the job. The lecture was related to the first Thanksgiving in 1621 and the harvest of foods enjoyed by the Wampanoag people and English colonists that are still eaten today.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana, for the 97th annual National FFA Convention at the Lucas Oil Stadium. The trip ended with the American Degree Ceremony on Oct. 26. Members who attended the National FFA Convention included Mallory Gilbert, Kaylee Cherry, McCullough Porter, Madilyn Smith, Shayden Starlin, Kenzie Cutter and Morgan Ervin. Several members received notable recognition during the 97th FFA Convention. West Holmes FFA member Garrett Houin was celebrated for his Environmental Science & Natural Resources Management Proficiency Award. At the American Degree ceremony, the Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter proudly saw three graduates, Lauren Vaughan, Hanna Wilson and Melanie Imhoff, receive their prestigious FFA American Degrees.

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — New Lexington FFA hosted a statewide Ohio FFA Leadership Night, which consisted of fun, laughter, learning and making connections. During this event, the chapter partnered with Hocking, Athens, Perry Community Action Plan to provide for those in need. To attend, FFA chapters were asked to bring $5 or five non-perishable items per member. Along with the 90 canned goods collected, there will also be a donation of $575 dollars received from registration.

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Ten dedicated members of the Black River FFA recently showcased their skills in the Ohio FFA State Animal Management Career Development Event. Black River FFA members performed well, with Emma McCann earning seventh place overall, placing her among the state’s top 10 individual competitors. The team was supported by alternates Carson Steidl, Parker Broadsword, Hannah Pierson, Colton Roberts, Olivia Bailey, Brayden Lawhon, Emma Macfarlane and Jude Bailey.

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA has been busy in recent weeks with 11 members demonstrating their exceptional knowledge and dedication at the National Invitational FFA Quiz Competition, held during the 97th National FFA Convention. Participants had to showcase their understanding of FFA history, traditions and current agricultural practices. This year, Black River fielded three teams. The team of Rylee Howard, Parker Broadsword, Colton Roberts and Addison Flynn achieved an impressive 11th-place finish. Additionally, two other teams, comprised of Olivia Bailey, Caroline Maat, Carlee Mennell, Emma Macfarlane, Adalee Hollan, Elina Crespo and Leah Coffman, earned 22nd and 24th places.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — On Nov. 19, more than a dozen members of the Fayetteville FFA attended an Ohio FFA Leadership night held at Clermont Northeastern High School. During this event, attending members participated in numerous games and workshops led by members of the Ohio FFA officer team. The state officers present were Anna Moeller, Carter Boyd, Daniel Hartzell and Caleb Bennett. As part of the event, the chapter brought items to be donated to victims affected by Hurricane Helene.

CRESTON, Ohio — The Norwayne FFA team placed second in the Sub-District Advanced Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event competition on Nov. 12. The members included Halea Taylor, Morgan Hamby, Jaxon Kohler, Addison Liston, Lyla Ramsier, Jayla Winkler and Elise Buckingham. The team moved on to the district contest on Nov. 25. Additionally, members Gabby Conrow, Grace Haulse and Halea Taylor participated in the district Job Interview on Nov. 12 at Smithville High School. Conrow placed first in Division 5 and will continue on to the state competition. Taylor finished second in Division 4 and Haulse placed second in Division 1.

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Five members of the Hillsdale FFA chapter participated in the Job Interview Career Development Event on Nov. 7.

In Division 1, Jacob Schwendeman earned ninth place. Kailynn Eisom secured fifth place in Division 2. Blake Schwan placed eighth in Division 3. Rosalynne Weekley achieved seventh place in Division 4. Gage Barker excelled in Division 5, finishing in fourth place.