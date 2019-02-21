Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 21, 2019

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter recently hosted its annual chili cook-off.

Seven FFA members armed with home-cooked pots of spicy, sweet and original recipes participated in the competition. After everyone had a chance to sample the different types and vote, the top three were granted the “People’s Choice” awards: Cori Aviles, Maddy Sommerville and Sarah Meredith.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Crestview FFA chapter held its annual 8th-grade recruitment Feb. 8. Members have the opportunity to explain to 8th graders the different classes and experiences they can receive through FFA.

Members manned four stations: classroom, barn/greenhouse, woodworking and welding, and explained the breadth of the classes and programs, as well as answered questions to the younger students.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Three members of the Zane Trace FFA officer team recently received gold ratings on their officer books at the regional evaluation.

Secretary Abbey Mohan, Treasurer Lance Seymour and Reporter Halie Hensley will be recognized on stage with a gold pin award during the State FFA Convention in May.

Eight chapter members recently attended the National Western Stock Show in Denver. The trip, Jan. 14-18, included a day at the stock show, a behind-the-scenes tour at the PBR event, a snowshoe expedition in Rocky Mountain National Park, rock climbing, a visit to Colorado State University and a tour of the 12,000-acre Maxwell Ranch.

On Jan. 17, members traveled to Mad River Mountain Ski park in Zanesfield, Ohio, for the FFA Leadership Workshop. In the morning, the group participated in workshops designed and led by Ohio FFA state officers.

After the workshop, they enjoyed a quick lunch before hitting the slopes to try skiing and snowboarding in the afternoon. The students joined over 300 fellow FFA members from around Ohio at the event.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Feb. 6, the West Holmes FFA invited eighth graders to visit the ag room. Likewise, the chapter and greenhand officers went up to the Middle School and spoke about the FFA.

At the high school, members ran stations about meetings and classwork, trips, camps, community service, shop work, tractor troubleshooting, bookkeeping, the fruit sale, parliamentary procedure, agricultural sales, speaking, food science, agricultural communications, general livestock, dairy judging and horse judging.

On Feb. 11, two members represented the chapter at North Central Ag in New London. Senior John Hughes and Junior Brayden Shumaker were competing in the District 2 Tractor Troubleshooting Career Development Event.

Before the contest, they were at sixth in the district, and 65th in the state.

The team is only the fourth from West Holmes to compete at the state contest. The team will be competing at The University of Northwestern for the state contest.

On Feb. 13, the chapter attended sub-district speaking at Plymouth High School. The categories were creed speaking, beginning prepared speaking and extemporaneous speaking.

Ally Ogi and Cora Crilow competed in the FFA creed speaking competition.

Ogi won her division and Crilow placed third. In beginning prepared speaking, Bree Houin spoke about how less is more with soybean production. Houin placed first in her division.

In extemporaneous speaking, Rebecca Sprang placed second.

Ally Ogi, Bree Houin, and Rebecca Srang will proceed to district speaking at West Holmes High School Feb. 19.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio — On Feb. 12, members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter competed in the District Ag Power and Diagnostics Career Development Event (CDE).

In the event, pairs of students were tasked with fixing poorly working tractors.

Gabe Graham and Cole Wharton placed second, Cody Morrow and Craig Wellert placed fourth, and Blake Riel and Max Madrill placed fifth.

Members of the chapter also competed in the Sub-District A Public Speaking contest held at Norwayne High School Feb. 6.

Mariah Hill represented the freshman class and placed fourth in FFA Creed division.

Sasha McConnahay placed first in the Advanced FFA Creed division and will advance to the district contest.

Haley Wilson placed second in the Beginning Prepared contest and will advance to the district contest.