Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 28, 2019

CALEDONIA, Ohio — River Valley FFA members recently represented the chapter in the state agriculture communication competition.

Team members Halle Troutman, Jackson Crawford, Emily Eickemeyer, Libby Strine and Maci Carter placed 11th in the state, with Crawford placing fourth in his division.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA member Haley Wilson competed Feb. 13 in the district public speaking contest held at Norwayne High School.

Wilson, who participated in the beginning prepared speech division, placed third in the contest.

On Feb. 20, chapter members competed in the District 3 Ag Sales contest held at Hillsdale High School. Dugan McLaughlin, Cody Morrow, Brock Tegtmeier and Claire Vaughan competed, with Jadeyn Berry participating as an alternate.

The team placed first overall in the district, with Morrow placing first; Tegtmeier, second; Vaughan, third; and McLaughlin, fifth individually.

The team advances to the state contest March 5 at the Marysville National Guard Training and Community Center.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Crestview FFA chapter held its annual staff breakfast Feb. 22, in honor of FFA week.

The members prepare a meal for the staff from all three schools, arriving at the school at 6 a.m. to start preparing the meal. The members prepared french toast, pancakes, omelets, sausage, bacon, and doughnuts.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA general livestock team competed at the Mount Gilead General Livestock competition Feb. 16.

The team finished in eighth place. Individually, team members Taylor Feikert placed seventh; Maddie Stitzlein, 53rd; and Ethan Drzazga, 64th. Chloe Shumaker, Ally Ogi, Lexi Ogi, Hannah Goines, Ethan Feikert and Cora Crilow rounded out the team.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — On Feb. 8, Black River FFA members Breann Czarny and Chloee Howard participated in the sub-district public speaking career development event held at Norwayne High School.

Czarny, an eighth-grader, participated in the Beginning Creed division and placed fourth. Freshman Chloee Howard competed in the extemporaneous event. She placed third in her division and advanced to the district competition.