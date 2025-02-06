Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 6, 2025

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA members competed in the state Food Science Career Development Event on Jan. 25 in Columbus, Ohio. The team, composed of Halea Taylor, Adison Liston, Jayla Winkler and Austin Oberlin, placed 16th. Individual placings were Liston, 19th place; Taylor, 44th; Winkler, 73rd, and Oberlin, 85th.

CRESTON, Ohio — Norwayne FFA’s greenhouse management class toured different greenhouses on Jan. 7 at Crop King in Lodi, Ohio. They learned about different hydroponic setups, experiments and tests the facility was doing. They also asked questions about their greenhouse projects.

•••

HANOVERTON, Ohio — Ohio FFA President Anna Moeller recently visited United Local FFA to offer workshops for students.

Moeller, who leads over 30,000 members statewide, is from Butler County, Ohio. She is a graduate of Talawanda High School and was an active member of the Talawanda/Butler Tech FFA Chapter.

United FFA was Moeller’s 29th visit of the year — her goal is to visit over 55 chapters in Ohio.

During the workshops, she emphasized key characteristics of strong leaders and talked about the importance of professionalism in today’s workforce. Moeller also encouraged students to step up as leaders in their school and community.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA members attended the National Western Stock Show in Denver, Colorado the week of Jan. 15.

On their first day, the nine senor members watched West Holmes FFA alumni Derek Miller show in the Shorthorn Pen Show, ate lunch at the Stock Show and visited Meow Wolf, an interactive art museum.

On Jan. 17, the group toured Hammond’s Candies, Red Rocks Amphitheater, the Buffalo Bill Museum, the Buffalo Herd Nature Preserve and the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Refuge Driving Tour.

On Jan. 18, FFA members went shopping and viewed livestock at National Western before attending a rodeo and Wild West Show. West Holmes FFA departed for home on Jan. 19.

•••

RACINE, Ohio — The Racine Southern FFA officer books all received gold ratings from the District 10 FFA Evaluations. The members that earned gold ratings include Tyson Hupp, Hunter Jarrell, Will Smith and Skyler Allen. Hupp and Jarrell won gold for their reporter books, Smith earned a gold rating for his treasurer’s book and Allen won gold for the secretary book.

The awards will be presented to the officers at the Ohio FFA Convention May 1-2 in Columbus, Ohio.