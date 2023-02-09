Roundup of FFA news for Feb. 9, 2023

HILLSDALE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA Nursery and Landscape team traveled to Lorain County Career Center Jan. 17 to participate in the districts competition. The Hillsdale FFA team placed first overall. Jake Hoverstock placed first individually and Braydon Rakovec placed third. The other team members are Logan Garn and Brady Heller.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Sixteen members of the Fayetteville FFA chapter attended the Ohio FFA Connect/I Am Leadership Conference at the Embassy Suites in Dublin, Ohio, Jan. 14 and 15. Members learned the importance habits, goal setting and balance. They enjoyed six different sessions and a dance. The Fayetteville FFA Officer Books went through district evaluations Jan. 26 and all received perfect, gold ratings. Cassidy Feldhaus, treasurer; Brooklyn Iles, reporter; and Anne Murphy, secretary, will all be recognized on stage at the Ohio FFA State Convention in May for their efforts.

• • •

RACINE, Ohio — The Racine Southern FFA reporter, historian, secretary, and treasurer are responsible for assembling an officer book that meets certain requirements and expectations. Each officer works extremely hard to make sure everything they need aligns with the Ohio FFA Officer Book rubric. Each book was judged and scored at the District 10 evaluations Jan. 25 and the chapter received the news that all officer books received a gold rating. Each officer with a gold rating will be recognized on stage at the Ohio FFA State Convention in May of 2023 and will also earn a free trip for themselves to the Ohio FFA Convention. The officers have already started on the new books for 2023 and will continue to work on them until the end of their term in May, when the new officers will take over.

• • •

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — The Plymouth-Shiloh FFA alumni, FFA and agricultural education supporters and active Plymouth FFA members gathered Jan. 23 to celebrate 100 years of agricultural education and 90 years of FFA in the Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District. Those in attendance received a historical packet, which is available online at plymouthtrackcc.org/, and heard from a myriad of past and present FFA members, agricultural educators, the current FFA state treasurer, as well as representatives from the Plymouth and Shiloh area historical societies.