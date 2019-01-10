Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 10, 2019

CALEDONIA, Ohio — During the recent holiday season, the River Valley FFA partnered in a program called Adopt-a-Family.

Chapter members selected a family that was in need of items for the holiday season, and donated their time and money to purchase some items such as clothing, gift cards, and toys for the children. Students wrapped all of the gifts before getting them to the family before Christmas.

• • •

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA Chapter hosted a school supply drive for the elementary students at Fayetteville-Perry Local Schools.

The idea came after some of the teachers discussed how their classrooms are usually low on supplies when they come back from Christmas break, so the chapter decided to help relieve this burden put on many of the teachers this time of year.

Items were collected from December 4-19 — pencils, erasers, tissues, scissors, glue and many others. A competition was held between homerooms to see who would collect the most school supply items. The winning homeroom received a breakfast.