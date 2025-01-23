Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 23, 2024

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Nov. 18, members of the Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter gave a presentation to the Northwestern Local School Board about events and activities that the chapter is involved in throughout the school year and how the FFA is building leaders for the future. Mallory Gilbert, Emma Connelly and Lauren Vaughan discussed the upcoming Washington Leadership Conference, officer retreat, FFA State Degrees, American FFA Degree, Ag in the Classroom, proficiency applications and community service.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Nov. 12, Northwestern FFA participated in the Sub-District Parliamentary Procedure CDE at Smithville High School.

The advanced parliamentary procedure team placed first in the contest. The team consisted of President Alivia Welch, secretary Mallory Gilbert and members Emma Connelly, Morgan Ervin, Madi Frazier, Chloe Starcher and Brooke Hershey.

The novice parliamentary procedure team also placed first in the contest. The team consisted of President Haley McLaughlin, Vice President Lilly Boreman, reporter Laurie Bauman, secretary Tessa Buzzard, advisor Madeline Morris, treasurer Marissa Smith, sentinel Shaydan Starlin and member Kenzie Cutter.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Nov. 25, the Northwestern FFA novice and advanced parliamentary procedures teams competed at Northwestern High School for the District Parliamentary Procedure CDE, with both placing first place. Due to their results at the district level, both teams were able to move on to take their online test and compete at the state level. The novice team competed in the state competition Dec. 7, and the advanced team competed in the state competition Dec. 14.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Dec. 12, members of the Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter competed in the District Food Science CDE held at the Wayne County Career Center.

Members of the team were Jocelyn Knapp, Marissa Smith, Makenna Connelly, Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly, Morgan Ervin, Brooke Hershey, Chloe Starcher and Mallory Gilbert.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA hosted Christmas on the Equator on Dec. 17 at the Wayne County Event Center. Members of Northwestern, Smithville, West Holmes, Triway and Norwayne FFA chapters were in attendance. The night was filled with games, including corn hole and nine square, as well as line dancing. The chapter also supplied dinner for all the members who attended.