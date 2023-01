FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Throughout the months of November and December, the Fayetteville FFA chapter teamed up with the Hero League in the Fayetteville-Perry Middle School and gathered toys for the Toys for Tots program. Boxes were set up in the elementary, middle and high school lobbies for the toy collection. After counting the collected items, the chapter found that more than 250 toys were donated.

