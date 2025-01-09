Roundup of FFA news for Jan. 9, 2024

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA Ag Business class sorted and distributed over $20,000 worth of fruit, nuts, cheese and other items as part of the annual FFA Fruit Sale on Dec. 4.

The sale raises funds to support ag education and FFA programs throughout the year and also serves as a business simulation for the Ag Business class. Students determined the items to be sold, calculated orders and prepared inventory for distribution. They also factored the profit margin for items and worked together in teams to complete tasks and solve problems. The business class was excited to see that new products — kettle corn and charcuterie boards — were a big hit with customers.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — On Dec. 6, members of the AFNR, Animal Science, and Food Science classes helped to process 36 broilers into whole chickens to provide protein for families facing food insecurity. Zane Trace High School FFA President Isaac Detty, CEO of Detty’s Poultry, led the lesson and provided equipment for processing the chickens. Students learned how to scald and pluck the birds, along with the correct way to remove internal organs and clean the carcass. They also packaged, weighed and labeled the chickens to meet poultry processing requirements for Ohio.

In all, over 180 pounds of meat was donated to the Calvary Lutheran Church Food Pantry in Chillicothe as part of the project.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Nine members of the Zane Trace FFA chapter competed in the District 7 Food Science and Technology Career Development Event at Centerburg High School on Dec. 11. The team placed third out of eight teams in this year’s competition.

•••

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA Novice Parliamentary Procedure team competed in the state finals at the Delaware Area Career Center on Dec. 7. On their journey to the state contest, they placed second in subdistricts and first in the district contest. At the state competition, they placed first in the preliminaries, which qualified them to compete for the top five in the state. They placed fourth overall in the state.

•••

ASHLAND, Ohio — On Dec. 4, Ashland FFA hosted a leadership night, with three Ohio FFA officers, leading a workshop for part of the evening.

The theme for the workshop was finding leadership through music. There were 10 other FFA chapters in attendance. The Ashland FFA extends thanks to the Ohio FFA officers for attending and to the parents for their help.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Through November and December, the Fayetteville FFA partnered with the Hero League in the Fayetteville-Perry Middle School to host a community-wide toy drive for Toys for Tots. Collection boxes were set up in school district buildings, the Fayetteville Fire Department and Sum Place Else on Pike Street. Toys of every variety were donated — 340 items were collected in all. The Fayetteville FFA would like to thank everyone who donated and helped collect toys.