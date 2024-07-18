Roundup of FFA news for July 18, 2024

SHELBY, Ohio — Shelby FFA attended Ohio Leadership Camp held June 21-24 at FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton, Ohio. The members who attended were Grace Rietchlin, Paytan Byrd, Gracie Rodman, Kyleigh Biglin, Lucas Adkins, Keith Ball and Trent Rodman. They were able to attend camp via a scholarship sponsored by the United States Army.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Fayetteville FFA attended Ohio FFA Camp Muskingum from June 29 to July 3. Six members of the chapter attended and participated in sports tournaments and shooting at the ranges, camptivities, envirothons, dances, water games, a talent show and workshops put on by the Ohio FFA officer team. They also listened to guest speakers Ralph Coffman and Dave Kahout.

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA officer team had its annual retreat in Hocking Hills, Ohio from June 5-6.

President Dally Meek, vice president Baylee Weber, secretary Maci Atterholt, treasurer Reed Twining, reporter Jillian Cowger, sentinel Ava Bolen and student advisor Emma Linder started their retreat at Hillsdale High School by working through a scavenger hunt leading to the ag room where Shelli Fridenstine taught them importance of teamwork, communication and knowing your audience.

Afterward, they packed up the van and headed to Hocking Hills, learning more about each other on the way. Once they arrived at their cabin, they began planning for the upcoming school year.

Additional events during the retreat included a formal dinner, taking team pictures in official dress, hiking and an escape room.