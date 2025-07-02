Roundup of FFA news for July 3, 2025

ASHLAND, Ohio — Nineteen Ashland FFA students traveled to Columbus on April 30 for the 97th Ohio FFA State Convention.

They kicked off the trip with a fun evening at a Clippers game at Huntington Park before heading into the first session the next morning. At the fairgrounds, Haley McNaull set up her proficiency finalist display and joined Nick Cartwright at the State Officer Candidate Breakfast. Meanwhile, the rest of the chapter explored the career show in the Bricker Building and attended workshops.

Later, at the Celeste Center’s opening session, the chapter received a shout-out from Ohio FFA President Anna Moeller. That afternoon, the group toured Anthony Thomas Candy Co., learning about chocolate production. Later, they attended the Third General Session where McNaull placed fourth in the state for her Specialty Crop Production SAE.

The next morning, the chapter returned to see Sydney Spellman recognized for her Gold-Rated Reporter’s Book and McNaull for placing first in the Floriculture CDE. They then toured Ohio State’s veterinary, horticulture and soils programs, which included a calf-pulling demo, greenhouse tours and a soil experiment.

At the final session, seven Ashland members received their State Degrees including Addilyn Bryant, Camryn Cox, Nick Cartwright, Ryan Eberling, Haley McNaull, Sage Runion and Cooper Smith. The chapter thanks bus driver Laura Johnson, teacher Tod Fox and chaperones Holly Smith, Megan Holland, Amanda Spellman and Julie McNaull.

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ashland FFA traveled to Reagan Elementary School to participate in end-of-the-year festivities on May 28. Eleven high school students volunteered to teach preschool through third-grade students about animal handling and plants at the Reagan Farm Carnival — an annual event where students get to be outside the classroom to explore agriculture and have some fun.

This year the FFA was able to provide steers, market goats and a dog as well as an agricultural trivia prize wheel and a seed planting station. Second-grade teacher Tina Anderson generously provided pygmy goats, ducks and bunnies for the carnival fun. Students had the opportunity to plant a seed of their choice to bring home. They could also take a chance spinning the trivia wheel to answer an age-appropriate agriculture question to win a prize.

The chapter extends its thanks to Principal Nicole Brodie for allowing the chapter to participate in this event for the third year.