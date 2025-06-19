Roundup of FFA news for June 19, 2025

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA Chapter hosted third-grade students and teachers for its annual Dairy Day event May 12. FFA members led a lesson on dairy products that compared real to imitation products and highlighted the nutritional value of dairy. Students had the opportunity to milk a Jersey cow and pet a Shorthorn heifer calf. After the lesson, students enjoyed a glass of chocolate milk. The project was led by Brooklynn Fisher-Rie, Kylie Arthur, Mary Helber and fellow members of the Ag Literacy Committee of the ZT FFA Chapter.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA Chapter members Kylie Arthur and Camron Naumovski placed first in the state in the team division for Plant Science and will continue on to the national competition. They studied the impact of different light exposure on the growth of hydroponic herb plants. Malia Vick and Isaac Detty placed second in the state in the area of Animal Science with their research on the impact of light intensity on broiler growth.