Roundup of FFA news for June 5, 2025

SYCAMORE, Ohio — Mohawk FFA participated in FFA Week from May 5 to 9 where special themes included hat day, favorite band/artist t-shirt day, dress like your future self day, rhyme without a reason day and soccer mom or barbecue dad day. The group also hosted an educational Ag Day for third and fourth grade students that featured different stations on agriculture.

•••

HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA member Ava Page recently placed 91st individually at the State Veterinary Science Career Development at the University of Findlay’s Dr. C Beckett Animal Science Center in Findlay, Ohio. Page also placed as the 39th team with her individual score. This is the second time that an East Knox FFA member has has advanced to the state finals for the Veterinary Science CDE.

HOWARD, Ohio — Fifteen East Knox FFA members competed in the 2025 Area 3 Envirothon on April 23 at Shadow Lake Campground. East Knox FFA team one consisted of Ariana Talbott, Hayden Baker, Aiden Kapper, Blake Elliott and Dylan Springer, who placed 17th out of 44 teams. Team 2 members were Jasmine Smith, Mackenzie Wilson, Ariel Atkinson, Ava Page and Miranda Fawcett who placed eighth in the Area 3 contest. Team 3 was made up of underclassmen members Alexia Wine, Nealie Oliver, Hayden Garman, Madisyn Frost and Kylie Griffith.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA members attended the Ohio State FFA Convention at the Ohio State Fairgrounds from April 30 to May 2 where students participated in activities and received awards.

Madison Ringwalt represented the chapter on stage at keynote speaker Nicki Joiner’s talk where she asked for charitable giving and donations to Holmes County Dog Pound. During the second keynote speaker session, Hayden Smith received third in the state for beef entrepreneurship and Ian Barr was awarded third in the state for equine entrepreneurship. After the third session keynote speech by National FFA Secretary Luke Jennings, Tyler Zimmerly received second in state for forest management and Grady Hawkins was awarded third in state for forest management. Additionally, Scott Pringle, West Holmes High School principal, received the Honorary State FFA Degree. Secretary Garrett Fowler, Reporter Jenna Sheldon and Treasurer Shane Lorentz also received gold-rated officer books during the fourth session. At the end of the convention, the following members obtained their state degrees: Claire Drzazga, Ava Ebherhard, Grady Hawkins, Cassidy Holasek, Rowan Holasek, Blake Patterson, Madison Ringwalt, Hayden Smith, Jarrett Schafer, Sophia Stizlein, Logan Van Dalen and Jenna Zimmerly.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA Chapter held its annual banquet May 10 at Harvest Ridge with over 280 guests and chapter members present.

Special recognition was given to the following members. The DeKalb Award went to Jenna Sheldon. The Outstanding Senior Award was awarded to Garrett Fowler, Gabby Yates and Andi Schuch. The Outstanding Junior Award went to Blake Patterson and Logan Van Dalen. The Star Chapter Farmer went to Shane Lorentz. Outstanding Sophomore Awards went to Carson Horn and Landrie Croskey. Star Greenhands were Mia Spencer and Makenzie Mast. The Outstanding Freshman Award went to Emma McDonnell. These members earned the highest amount of points in their respective grades from their involvement in activities throughout the year.

Honorary Chapter Degrees were presented to Mandy Taylor and Mrs. and Mr. Keaton Lorentz. Distinguished Service Awards went to Tim Hershberger, Kayla Jones, Don Snow, Holmes Rental Station of Millersburg and Lexi Ogi.

New officers were installed: President Madison Ringwalt, Vice President Emma Eberhard, Secretary Mia Spencer, Treasurer Shane Lorentz, Reporter Courtney Crider, Historian Wyatt Troyer, Sentinel Makenzie Mast and Student Advisor Natty Lint.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On May 20, the West Holmes FFA chapter conducted its last meeting of the year. Among other business, the chapter voted to assist Historic Downtown Millersburg with Thunder over Holmes County from noon to 6 p.m. June 29.

At the end of the meeting, Secretary Mia Spencer handed out Member of the Month Certificates to Jack Jewell and Rowan Holasek. Certificates were also given to retiring officers Jenna Sheldon, Garrett Fowler, Andi Schuch, Alex Pringle, Gabby Yates, Logan Van Dalen, Blake Patterson for their countless hours of service to the FFA chapter. Afterward, the seniors gave their final words of wisdom to the younger members before the meeting was adjourned.

Also on that day, chapter members participated in an Adopt a Highway clean-up before our May Meeting The portion of the road adopted by the chapter is State Route 39, one mile on each side of the high school. Participants were Wyatt Troyer, Emma Eberhard, Mia Spencer, Andi Schuch, Gabby Yates, Ellectra Beachy, Madison Ringwalt, Jackson Baker, Claire Drzazga, Zander Croskey, Cassidy Holasek, Emma McDonnell, Natty Lint, Andrew Weaver and Makenzie Mast.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On May 26, 15 members of the West Holmes FFA chapter participated in the Nashville Memorial Day Parade. Attendants were: Jenna Zimmerly, Emma McDonnell, Madison Ringwalt, Courtney Crider, Shane Lorentz, Sophia Stitzlien, Natty Lint, Makenzie Mast, Wyatt Troyer, Reece Anderson, Grady Hawkins, Blake Patterson, Colby Long, Jordan Long and Jarrett Schafer. Seniors Jenna Sheldon and Quentin Vehrs also participated, representing the Holmes County Fair as King and Queen. Members rode on a hay wagon and threw out candy as Derek Miller drove through town. Thanks to Paint Valley Farms for providing the wagon and to Sweet Breeze Farms for providing the straw for the parade.

•••

RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA chapter had four members earn their state degrees this year. They included Corey Seth, Michelle Adkins, Will Smith and Wyatt Smith.

RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA students Corey Seth and Christopher “Dylan” Haye recently earned the Ohio AgriBusiness Association Agribusiness and Production Systems Certification for the 2024-25 school year. The Ohio AgriBusiness Association supplies an industry-recognized, agribusiness credential that certifies high school student expertise in the areas of agriculture, agribusiness and production systems.

RACINE, Ohio — The Racine Southern Local Schools hosts its 2025 Senior Awards Ceremony where it celebrated the achievements of its FFA seniors. Several seniors received recognition for completing four or more agricultural courses including Christopher Dylan Haye, Nathanial Nero, Corey Seth, Austin Stover, Hannah Turley, and Anthony Whobrey. Austin Stover was named Agricultural Key and Nathanial Nero was named the 2025 Outstanding FFA Senior. Additionally, nine students received the Agribusiness and Production Systems Certification including Landon Everson, Christopher Dylan Haye, Nathanial Nero, Corey Seth, Michiah Smith, Austin Stover, Hannah Turley, Colin Wemmer and Anthony Whobrey.

Six students earned their OSHA 10 Certification: Christopher Dylan Haye, Nathanial Nero, Cali O’Brien, Corey Seth, Zach Thomas and Anthony Whobrey. Corey Seth and Christopher Dylan Haye earned the Ohio Agribusiness Association Certification.

The ceremony also honored the generosity of local organizations with scholarships awarded to seniors including Corey Seth, Hannah Turley and Christopher Dylan Haye who each received $200 scholarships from Ohio River Producers, an FFA Alumni. Additionally, Christopher Dylan Haye and Nathanial Nero received $5,000 through the FFA Future Leaders Scholarships sponsored by TSC-Trade.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter attended the 97th annual Ohio FFA State Convention where several members were recognized with awards. Ella Saal earned 1st place in the Dairy Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award. Additionally, Addy Connelly was recognized as a Gold-Rated Treasurer, Makenna Connelly earned the title of Gold-Rated Secretary and Kaylee Cherry was named a Gold-Rated Reporter.

Members who attended the convention include Emma Connelly, Addy Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Chet McNeil, Morgan Ervin, Kate Johnson, Mallory Gilbert, Haley McLaughlin, Ella Saal, Clara Saal, Alivia Welch, Jake Howman, Triston Flinn, Gabi Riedel, Brooke Hershey, Kaylee Cherry and McCullough Porter.

Northwestern Wayne helps out with Reading Under the Lights

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On May 27, the Northwestern Wayne FFA participated in the “Reading Under the Lights” event, open to all students and families in the school district. Held on the football field, the event gave students the opportunity to enjoy reading under the stadium lights while exploring a variety of fun activities and collecting free books. The FFA chapter hosted a popular station featuring a mini petting zoo. Lillian Boreman brought a calf, while Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly and Makenna Connelly brought two pygmy goats and a lamb. In addition to the animals, the FFA station included a tractor for children to climb and explore. FFA members also supported the event in other ways. Laci Butler, Gabi Riedel, Madeline Morris, Tessa Buzzard, Kenzie Cutter, Adalynn Gray, Brooke Hershey, Bailey Howman, Chet McNeil, Kaylee Cherry and Vikki Aicone all contributed by interacting with children, working the concession stand and passing out hot dogs around the field.

•••

CALDWELL, Ohio — Several Caldwell FFA members received their state degrees at the 97th annual Ohio FFA State Convention including Sophia Marshall, Anna Saling, Matthew Ackley, Molly Ackley and Aubrie Gray.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter recently hosted its Parent/Member Banquet where it saw over 250 guests in attendance. The banquet highlighted the accomplishments of FFA members throughout the year.

Pine Crest Farms, owned by Stephen and Robin Kormos, was honored with the chapter’s Honorary Degree for their continued support and dedication. Star Award recipients included Kade Kelso, Star Discovery; Caleb Howard, Star Greenhand; Rylee Howard, Star Chapter Farmer, and Peter Howard, Star Junior. Charlie Hollan received the DeKalb Award/Star Senior.

110% Award winners included Adyline Coffman, 8th grade; Jayden Young, 9th grade; Emma McCann, 10th grade; Peter Howard, 11th grade and Allysa Hamilton, 12th grade.

Addison Flynn received the Overall 100% Award. Additionally, Top Scholar Awards recipients were Peyton Kubitz, eighth grade; Hunter Varney, ninth grade; Abigail Kiser, 10th grade; Zane Bungard, 11th grade and Allysa Hamilton, 12th grade. The event concluded with the announcement of the 2025–2026 Chapter Officer Team which consists of Addison Flynn, Rylee Howard, Savanna Landrum, Jayden Young, Elina Crespo, Caleb Howard and Kade Kelso.

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA Chapter members volunteered to line the parade route for Sullivan’s Memorial Day celebration with American flags.

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA Chapter kicked off its 2025 growing season, thanks to the hard work of its members and the generous support of several local agricultural businesses. Over the past few months, the chapter has made several important improvements to the school’s land lab in preparation for a productive and educational season.

During the winter, the field was planted with rye as a cover crop. A few weeks ago, chapter members replanted all three grass waterways. Last week, Nutrien Ag Solutions generously assisted with the burn down of the rye cover crop, helping the chapter transition the field for spring planting. This week, A.M. Grain Farms stepped in to help the chapter prepare the ground, and Gordon Farms followed by no-till drilling soybeans into the field. The chapter is especially grateful to Duling Ag Services for donating the soybean seed for this year’s crop.

•••

DELTA, Ohio — On May 9, the Delta FFA chapter hosted an Ag Day for the Delta Elementary and Middle School to teach children about FFA and other activities involved in FFA.

At this event were tractors, combines, older trucks, corn hole, a hay maze and multiple animals. The animals brought by FFA members this year were goats, chickens, rabbits, a horse and a pony.

The day started with the elementary students being taken outside to go through the activities and see all of the animals. The FFA members prepared the activities for the students in advance.. Later on, the middle school students were let out and allowed to wander around to learn. For them the FFA members prepared fun questions to ask them along with the activities.

The Delta FFA chapter would like to take this opportunity to thank the Delta Fire, EMS, and Police, as well as, all of the members, parents and anyone else who participated and helped on this day to make it possible.

•••

SALINEVILLE, Ohio — The Southern Local High School FFA chapter held its annual banquet on April 10 to honor the accomplishments and dedication of its members over the past year. The event welcomed more than 200 members and guests at the school for an evening of celebration and recognition.

This year’s honorary FFA membership was awarded to community member and FFA alumnus Kyle Brewer for his continued support of the chapter and agricultural education.

The Star Greenhand Award, which honors an outstanding first-year FFA member, was presented to Trevor Groff and Bella Pirogowicz. The Star Chapter Farmer Award went to senior member Emma Prendergast. Additionally, the Marcus K. Walter Memorial FFA Scholarship was awarded to two graduating seniors. Hunter Dickson received a $2,500 scholarship and Emma Prendergast received $1,500.

SALINEVILLE, Ohio — Thirty members of the Southern Local FFA chapter attended the Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus on May 1 and 2. Members Jacob Junkins and Emma Prendergast were awarded the State FFA Degree—the highest honor bestowed by the Ohio FFA Association.

Chapter Secretary Cheyenne Buzzard and reporter Destiny Huffman were recognized for their outstanding officer books and each received a gold rating for their efforts. The chapter’s Greenhand Quiz team also earned recognition, receiving a plaque for placing 10th out of 159 teams statewide. In addition to participating in the convention, students had the opportunity to tour Weaver Leather in Millersburg and explore the Columbus Zoo.