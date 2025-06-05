Roundup of 4-H news for June 5, 2025

OLD WASHINGTON, Ohio — Leatherwood Valley 4-H Club held a meeting on June 1 at 2 p.m. at the Oscar Share Hall at the Guernsey County Fairgrounds in Old Washington, Ohio, where 13 members, five advisors, seven parents and two guests were in attendance.

At the meeting, members discussed a number of items including 4-H Communication Night set for June 26 6-7:30 p.m. at Oscar Share Hall, thank you cards, winter holiday cards and the 4-H infomercial to promote 4-H. It was also announced that plaque and cash award winners will qualify to participate in the Ohio State Fairs Communications Day. The meeting ended with discussions surrounding 2025 club T-shirt designs. The next Leatherwood Valley 4-H Club will take place on June 29 at 2 p.m. at Oscar Share Hall.