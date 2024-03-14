Roundup of FFA news for March 14, 2024

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Derek Miller and Emma Eberhard recently represented West Holmes FFA in the state speaking contest at Marysville High School. Miller placed eighth in his prelim room for extemporaneous speaking with his speech “The Importance of Quality Assurance for Producers in Agriculture.” Eberhard was 10th in her prelim room for prepared speaking with her speech “Supporting Local Farmers Markets.”

Miller and Eberhard advanced to the state competition from the district contest, which was held Feb. 13 at Hillsdale High School. Eberhard and Miller both placed second. Additionally, Shane Lorentz competed in the creed speaking contest and finished seventh.

Miller, Eberhard and Lorentz made it to districts by advancing out of the sub-district speaking competition on Feb. 7 at Firelands High School where Lorentz placed second, Miller place first and Eberhard placed second.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA competed in the Agricultural Communications state finals on Feb. 17, where the team finished 16th overall. The team consisted of Cassidy Holasek, Shane Lorentz, Claire Drzazga, Maren Drzazga and the alternate Alex Pringle. Individually, Holasek placed 49th, Lorentz placed 60th, Claire Drzazga placed 62nd and Maren Drzazga placed 65th.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Feb. 6, a West Holmes FFA team placed 19th in the state Nursery Landscape competition. The team included Alex Pringle, Quentin Vehrs, Colby Long, Logan VanDalen and Shane Lorentz. Individually, Pringle finished in 47th, Vehrs finished in 83rd, Long finished in 139th, VanDalen finished in 165th and Lorentz finished in 196th.

The team also finished in fourth place at the virtual District Nursery Landscape on Jan. 18 and will advance to the state competition.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA held its monthly meeting on Feb. 26. During the meeting, the chapter conducted opening ceremonies, heard officer reports, planned FFA Week activities, decided to hold a silent auction to benefit the local dog pound, made plans to host a canned food drive for local food pantries, agreed to pay for a hotel room for the State Tractor Trouble Shooting team and held officer elections. The newly elected 2024-25 officer team includes President Andi Schuch, Vice President Alex Pringle, Secretary Garrett Fowler, Reporter Jenna Sheldon, Treasurer Shane Lorentz, Sentinel Logan VanDalen, Student Advisor Gabby Yates and Historian Blake Patterson.

•••

RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA recently celebrated National FFA Week by hosting various activities.

On Feb. 19, the chapter began the activities with a draw-your-best tractor contest for Head Start through sixth grade. On Feb. 20, it held multiple activities including a drive-your-tractor-to-school day — coordinated by Meigs County Sheriff’s Office — a pep rally, an Ag Olymics for grades seven through 12, a visit from Ohio FFA Reporter Kaydence Morris and a pop tabs collection. The third grade collected the most tabs. All of the tabs will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House.

On Feb. 21, students dressed up in clothes honoring America and paid $1 to wear hats to raise money for the Meigs County Dog Shelter. Additionally, FFA students crafted dog toys for the shelter. On Feb. 22, the dress code theme was anything but a backpack. Students also visited the third grade for ag in the classroom lessons and chose a winner for their tractor drawing contest — the winners received free ice cream.

To close out the week, it hosted staff appreciation day on Feb. 23, where students made and delivered National Blue and Corn Gold energy teas to all of the Southern staff. They also dressed in National Blue and Corn Gold colors.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Members and parents of the Northwestern Wayne FFA chapter went snow tubing at Snow Trails from 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Feb. 20. Students and their families were able to hit the slopes with colorful lights lighting up the lanes. Pizza and chips were provided for dinner. The students who participated in the event were Haley Caldwell, Bryce Nussbaum, Brooke Hershey, McKenna Ramsier, Alivia Welch, Ella Saal, Caleb Lahmon, Jake Howman, Collin Rouse, Chet McNeil, Lucas Jenkins, Jacoby Gilbert, Chase Graham, Evan McKay, Keaton Harris, Rylie Ramsier, Audrey Wilcox, Riley Graham, Clara Saal, Ahmad Al-Jamal, Ellie Hanshaw, Kade Tegtmeier, Aden Laney, Mallory Gilbert, Aveon Gray, Luke Wilkinson and Bricen Snow. The chapter would like to thank Snow Trails for hosting our event, those who made the evening possible and Ohio FFA State Treasurer Emma Wells for attending.

•••

SHELBY, Ohio — Eight members of Shelby FFA will receive their state degrees at the 96th annual Ohio State FFA Convention this May. Those members are Kendra Walp, Jack Stover, Gracie Rodman, Grace Rietschlin, AJ Roll, Courtney Stiving, Cailey Fairchild and Addison Shira.

Additionally, Jena Lafon and Alyssa Neill will receive their American degrees.

The chapter is proud to recognize these members as they receive their degrees, offering congratulations and good luck in the future.

•••

CALDWELL, Ohio — Caldwell FFA recently hosted a National FFA Leadership Lock-In at Caldwell Elementary School where seventh- through 10th-grade students explored what makes them unique and learned strategies to develop confidence.

The Mission Conference was led by two National FFA presenters, JP Prescot and Grace Adams, who led six Olympics-themed leadership sessions. National FFA Eastern Region Vice President Morgan Anderson was a surprise guest, who spoke to students about her journey through the Ohio FFA.

In addition to the leadership sessions, students enjoyed Bubble soccer, a hypnotist, inflatable games, dancing and more. Participants from Caldwell, Shenandoah and Sheridan Schools attended the event.

The Caldwell FFA, alumni and supporters would like to thank Noble County Farm Bureau, Caldwell Food Center, Jeff and Darlene Minosky, Jim and Laura Perkins, Caldwell Heritage Co-op and Rodney Rohrbaugh Trucking for sponsoring the event, and Caldwell Middle School FFA Advisor Katrina Baker for organizing the conference.