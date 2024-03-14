Eastern Ohio Grazing Council grazing workshop on March 21

DELLROY, Ohio — The Eastern Ohio Grazing Council will host a grazing workshop on March 21 at the Christ Community Church, 20 E Main St., Dellroy, OH 44620, where discussion surrounding grazing basics for the upcoming spring season will take place. The event will begin at 6 p.m.

Specific topics that will be discussed at the event will include cost vs advantages of management-intensive grazing, improving forages with management-intensive grazing and benefits of management-intensive grazing.

Interested parties need to RSVP by March 18 to attend. A meal will be provided with the RSVP. To RSVP to Carroll SWCD call 330-627-9852 or visit http://bit.ly/EOGCEvents.